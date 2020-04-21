Marion County Solid Waste Authority suspends recycling for a month due to COVID-19

FARMINGTON, W.Va. – The Marion County Solid Waste Authority will be suspending its recycling operations starting Monday, April 27th.

In an effort to limit viral transmission to their facility, employees and the community, they will cease recycling operations for 30 days, or until told they can restart daily functions. The lack of knowledge of how long the coronavirus can live on cardboard and other plastics created this response, officials said.

“People that should stay at home, should stay at home, and not feel like they have to come out and recycle,” said Director Tony Golden. “Even though its environmental unfriendly to do that, we’re just going to, unfortunately, take the hit environmentally right now to get through this crisis. When we come back, we’ll reexamine the procedures and everything like that, so we can do better social distancing.”

During the course of the next month, the solid waste authority will be reevaluating safety standards at recycling sites, sanitizing all recycling bins, and processing all materials that still can be recycled. With such a small staff, Golden said taking these precautions will help them avoid being short staffed later on.

Over the next month, solid waste authority employees will continue to work hard with sanitation, but the recycling centers throughout Marion County will not be functioning, Golden said. Golden asked that people try to save recyclables if they can safely, but if you can’t, throwing them away is better then contracting the virus or facing a fine, he said.

“Be careful with stock piling in your home, obviously the last thing you put in there is the most dangerous from a contamination point of view,” said Golden. “We’re going to pull all our bins from around the county, so please don’t take recycling to the center, because if you put it on the ground there, it will be littering, and there are fines associated with that.”

The Marion County Solid Waste Authority predicts they will be fully operating again by June 1st, if everything cooperates for them to do so.