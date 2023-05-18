FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, The Marion County Special Olympics is back and better than ever for Eunice Kennedy Shriver (EKS) Day.

Eunice Kennedy Shriver Day is a Special Olympic event day hosted by both Marion County Special Olympics and Marion County schools. This year EKS Day took place at East-West Stadium in Fairmont with nearly four hundred participants between the athletes and buddies.

The lighting of the torch

The event started off with the lighting of the torch followed by the parade of participants on the track. After the national anthem and the pledge of allegiance, the games were off, and participants took the field to start the fun.

Activities like standing long jump, wheelchair races, baggo, and softball throwing were just a few of the festivities as there was also a craft table and face painting for participants as well.

Marion County Special Olympics had also awarded schools that helped fundraise. Monongah Middle School took home the feeder school trophy for raising $1,200 and North Marion took home the big trophy for raising $2,200.

“I think it’s important because it helps the kids learn about our organization, number one, and number two it also gives my regular athletes an opportunity to get more practice in before we go to state games,” said Marion County Special Olympics Director, Cari Shephard.

The state-wide Special Olympics will be held June 2 and 3 in Charleston. To get involved with the Marion County Special Olympics, you can reach out through their Facebook page.