Marion County student wins Kids Kick Opioids contest

RIVESVILLE, W.Va – A Marion County eighth grader is now a statewide drawing contest winner.

Liliona McKenzie Wright is a student at Rivesville Middle School in Marion County. She entered the Attorney General’s Kids Kick Opioids contest, and won first place.

“Liliona’s design shows the grim reality of the opioid epidemic and how opioid abuse can destroy lives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “My congratulations to Liliona, our runner-up and all of our regional winners for their hard work in promoting awareness of opioid abuse. We must do everything possible to attack the root causes of addiction and teach our youth the serious consequences of drug abuse.”

Wrights drawing for the Kids Kick Opioids contest

Wright’s winning design features a drawing of a woman crying with a thought bubble depicting prescription pills above her head.

“First I came up with a poem,” Wright said. “For the poem I wanted to make it in the point of view for somebody who’s reading it to read it as if it was their friend. That’s why I said, ‘she was like a porcelain doll’ so, they can read it and picture somebody who they love in that position so that they can, get the emotion and the feeling of how much the opioids are really affecting people. I wanted to get the message out there because everybody has somebody in their life that’s gone through some sort of addiction and opioid is an addiction that’s a big deal.”

Her drawing was picked out of 67 other students for first place. Four other students from Rivesville, Tanner Eddy, Khloee Eagle, Kirsten McDonald, Aunnah Fritzman were picked as runners up.

All the entries from Rivesville students were the final project for their class that teaches kids about the opioid epidemic.

Rivesville Elementary/Middle School

“I’m extremely proud of them not just because they’re winners for a contest but the hard work that they’ve put in and how serious they take the information from the opioid epidemic because I stress to them that the future of defeating this epidemic is our young kids,” Chris Malick Rivesville Teacher said.

Liliona’s drawing will be featured in newspapers across the state as a public service announcement about the dangers of the opioid epidemic.