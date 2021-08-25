Marion County students settle into the school year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County kids are settling into the school year.

East Fairmont High School

Tuesday was the first day back to classes for all public-school grades in the county. East Fairmont High School Principal, Mary Lynn-Westfall, said they were excited to have the kids back and give them a sense of normalcy.

Students are required to wear masks indoors, and faculty and staff try to keep them distanced in the classrooms.

“We’ve got 20 to 25 students in some of our classes and so they spread them out, try to keep them at least three feet apart, more if they can but, we work with the space that we have,” Lynn-Westfall said. “I really think they were excited to be back. They were happy, they were very accommodating, very polite. So, it just seemed like they were glad to be back with their friends and in school and have something that they were used to.”

Wednesday night, East Fairmont High School will hold a celebration for their fall sports on their baseball field. The Marion County Health Department will be there giving out vaccinations.