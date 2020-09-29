Marion County Superintendent announces 3 COVID-19 cases at East Fairmont Middle School

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Schools Superintendent Randall Farley announced three positive cases at East Fairmont Middle School.

According to the release, the cases include two students and one faculty and staff member. Farley explained that after conducting the necessary contact tracing and investigations, it was determined that those affected have been quarantined and no additional action is necessary at this time.

The release stated that in accordance with privacy laws, information specific to these cases will not be released publicly, however, details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.

The release detailed that to prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is being urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance. This includes wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing, hand washing and cleaning protocols regularly.