FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Park Elementary School was closed again Tuesday after a part of the auditorium’s ceiling broke off Monday.

Marion County School Superintendent Randy Farley said he decided to close the school while a building inspector assessed the damage. It found the damage to the ceiling to be only cosmetic, and the damages should be easily repaired.

Farley added, he is waiting on the results of an air quality test before allowing students to return to school.