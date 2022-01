A plow drives down a recently plowed road by Birch Pond in Saugus, Massachusetts, on January 7, 2022. – Areas of New England received up to 12 inches (30.5cms) of snow while many received 4 t0 6 inches (10 to 15cms). (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Marion County Schools posted a video on their Facebook today where the Superintendent, Donna Hage, sang the school’s snow day announcement to the tune of Wagon Wheel by Old Crow Medicine Show.

The original post can be found here.