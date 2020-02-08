Marion County superintendent speaks about influenza and title one rumors

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Schools across the state are taking advantage of a snow day to disinfect their facility, and buses.

Marion County Superintendent Randall Farley said he has never seen a flu season affect so many students, across all the different levels of schools in Marion county. Staff took the day to clean the school, the buses and hope the students got proper rest before the return to school.

Another worry for parents in Marion County is the expressed concern about a rumor that Title One programs will be taken away.

The board has been looking at the history of Title One schools, and saw the schools with this program have been showing a lower performance than other schools in the county.

This raised the flag that something needed to change, in order to see a better success rate from their students.

“Experience builds a much better teacher,” said Farley. “We were looking at possibly moving towards a coaching type model to not only work with students, but to also work with teachers. Our teaching staff, those with zero to three years of experience has more than tripled in the last four to five years.”

There is continuing discussion on the topic, but the board hopes that the community will trust their decision.

The board also wants to bring this coaching model into not only title one schools, but also every other school in the county, so all students can benefit in Marion County.