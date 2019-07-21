Marion County teacher to participate in C-Span conference in Washington, D.C.

RACHEL, W.Va. – A North Marion High School teacher is headed to Washington, D.C. at the end of the week to participate in a C-Span conference.

Josie Plachta teaches theater and journalism at NMHS and was invited to the conference for teachers to learn to use C-Span’s materials in the classroom.

Plachta says she hopes her students walk away realizing that what happens in Washington, D.C. affects everyone, even those in rural areas.

“If you can bring information to them that gets them to see when lawmakers take action on issues-just about any issues-if it’s healthcare, if it’s the environment, if it’s regulations. It’s really ultimately in some way going to impact them and their families,” said Plachta.

The Summer Educator’s Conference is scheduled for July 25th and 26th.