FARMINGTON, W.Va (WBOY) — With the school year coming to a close, the Marion County Technical Center is sending its seniors off with a career fair.

The career fair was organized and administered by students, as marketing student Jeffrey Radcliff told 12 News, “We started back in November setting this job and college fair up, we contacted businesses and sent out flyers.”

The fair consisted of over thirty-five job vendors and college booths for students to evaluate and get involved in. The Marion County Technical College has held this event for the last two years as it has grown to be something that not only the students look forward to, but the vendors as well.

As a senior, Radcliff spoke about what he looks forward to following graduation, “I plan on studying forensics and minoring in accounting at Fairmont State University and after Fairmont State, I plan on getting a job at the F.B.I.”

The F.B.I. had set up a table at the career fair, along with the Fairmont Police, welding, carpentry and mining companies as well.

“We have a good representation of that blue-class, working environment,” the Principal of Marion County Technical Center, Jay Michael said. “You know we simulate it very well here, but there’s nothing like being out on the job.”

The Marion County Technical Center will hold its Completer’s Ceremony on Thursday for graduating seniors with a CTE camp to follow for participating eighth graders in the summer.