Marion County Toy Shop gives out gifts to families in need in Fairmont

Volunteers stand as they wait for a car to pull up with a bag of toys in their section. (WBOY Image)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Christmas Toy Shop gave out gifts Nov. 27 at the Marion County Election Center.

This is the 13th annual Christmas Toy Shop.

Parents could sign up to receive gifts for their children until Nov. 22.

“There are so many people that really need help, and they have no one to turn to, and this is an organization that we do not discriminate, we do not question their eligibility its for everyone, and everyone gets the form and they fill it out and if they decide to cooperate everything’s confidential,” said Sharon Burrows, Volunteer Chair.

To follow COVID-19 guidelines, gift recipients were asked to wait in line in their cars while someone brought gifts to them. This was to ensure social distancing.

There were an estimated 1,200 families in need registered to receive Christmas gifts for their children.

Cars lined the parking lot at the Marion County Election Center while parents waiting to receive the gifts for their kids. (WBOY Image)

On the last update from the toy shop organizer Butch Tennent, the shop had $19,900 in donations to purchase toys for families in need this year.

$10,900 of the total amount came from the Marion County school system. Students were encouraged to raise money for the event by selling $1 paper stockings.