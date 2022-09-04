MANNINGTON, W.Va. – The United Mine Workers of America held their Labor Day picnic at Hough Park in Mannington on Sept. 4. Officials said they looked forward to gathering for the event this year after COVID shut things down in 2019.

Crystal Adkins was given the 2022 Labor Person of the Year Award by the Marion County American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organization during the picnic for her dedication working for labor families, and working to get labor friendly delegates elected.

Adkins is the treasurer for AFT Marion, state treasurer for the West Virginia Democratic Women, co-treasurer for AFT Now, and vice president of Marion County Democratic Women, among other roles.

“I feel excited, I mean, I just do the work, but it’s great to be recognized for all the hard work. If I don’t get out and do it, nobody else is. I come from a union family, my dad was a union coalminer, and now I’m continuing what he did, working for the unions.” Crystal Adkins, 2022 United Mine Workers of America Labor Person of the Year.

Mark Dorsey, Marion County AFL/CIO Central Labor Council president, said that the economy was built by the working middle class.

“Well you know, COVID, everyone got into the main frame of staying home, so nobody wanted to venture out, and that pretty much the atmosphere for the last couple of years, but people are starting to get out and enjoy each others company, COVID’s not quite as bad as it was, so it’s time to get the union brothers and sisters, and all the working class people back together again,” said Dorsey.

There were hundreds in attendance, and tickets for free ice cream, hot dogs and chips were handed out at the entrance of the picnic.