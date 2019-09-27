Marion Regional Development Corporation works on new housing project

FAIRMONT, W.Va.-The Marion Regional Development Corporation is working on a new housing project.

The project’s goal is to build 34 market priced patio homes and 35 market priced townhouses.

The first two homes are in the process of being built and are located on Front Street in Fairmont. All materials used during the process are local to Marion County.

“For years in economic development, one of the weaknesses Fairmont has had has been rooftops. We need more homes, we need more families so the numbers work when we’re trying to capture the companies,” said MRDC president Nick Fantasia. “So what MRDC did this time, instead of going to business park, we decided to try to grow the residential inventory so that that would help us later capture businesses when they come in.”

The first two homes are expected to be finished by early November.