FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Saturday, the 15th Annual Celebration of Lights at Morris Park kicked off with the 5th Annual Market in the Park.

Even if you missed the Market In The Park local food and vendors, the Celebration of Lights is just getting started.

Celebration of Lights at Morris Park in Fairmont West Virginia. (WBOY Image.)

The Celebration of Lights is sponsored by the Rotary Club of South Fairmont and features more than 540 Christmas displays that are scattered over a 1.3 mile long loop.

“It’s always really exciting and we of course had to take a hiatus in 2020 with the pandemic, so it’s just really great to see everybody coming out and re-embracing this tradition,” said Blaire Nuzum-Wise, Market in the Park co-chair.

The Celebration of Lights first drive-thru weekend starts Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. The rest of the schedule is listed below.

All proceeds raised go toward helping the United Way. In 2021, the Celebration of Lights raised more than $75,000 for the Tygart Valley United Way.

To learn more and to get tickets for the Celebration of Lights, click here.