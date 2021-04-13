Maroon and White open house week held virtually

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State is hosting a new way to welcome potential students.

The University’s Maroon and White open house week is being held virtually this year due to COVID-19 precautions.

The week long event started Sunday, April 11 and runs until Saturday, April 17.

High school seniors can log on each day for a virtual campus tour and sessions pertaining admissions, financial aid, housing, student services and more.

Fairmont State invites potential Fighting Falcons to join the 6 p.m. sessions each day so that the students have a chance to earn the 500 Renewable Scholarship.

Saturday’s session will include the virtual class of 2025 to meet up so students can have a chance to find new friends.

“Typically students would be meeting up on campus finding their roommates, learning other students who are in their major, meeting students from West Virginia and surrounding states and all across the region who would be attending Fairmont State this fall. But they’ve been unable to do that because we haven’t had our on campus programming in order for them to meet up and mingle. So, we’re really excited to offer a virtual meet up,” Chris Sharps, Senior Director of Recruitment, said.

Limited tours of the campus started back up in January but only for small groups, and in certain COVID-19 safe buildings.

“We’ve really had a lot of excited students to be able to see their future home here on campus that’s something a lot of students have really missed,” Sharps said.

Full on campus in person tours will start back up again in late May.