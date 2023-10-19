CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Olympic gold medalist and West Virginia native Mary Lou Retton, 55, is still in the ICU after what her daughter called a setback on Tuesday.

According to an Instagram post by Retton’s daughter, Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, Retton was “on the up and up” at the beginning of the week after showing “remarkable progress” last week, but she had a “scary setback” on Tuesday.

Schrepfer first announced that Retton was fighting a rare form of pneumonia in intensive care.

“She is still in the ICU, and we’re just working through some things as far as her setback goes,” Schrepfer said in the Wednesday night post.

She also said that Retton “had a better day” on Wednesday but that she is “really really exhausted.”

The crowdfund where people have been donating to help with her medical bills has raised more than $450,000 as of Thursday morning.

Schrepfer also thanked the public again for the outpouring of love for her mother.

“Thank you guys again for just the support. I’m getting so many messages and emails and just, it’s so great to see people love on her,” Schrepfer said.

In the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, Mary Lou Retton, of Fairmont, became the first American gymnast to win gold in the women’s all-around event.