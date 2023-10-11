CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mary Lou Retton’s daughters said on Wednesday that the family is trying to keep details private as their mom continues fighting a rare form a pneumonia in an intensive care unit.

Retton’s daughter Shayla Kelley Schrepfer shared a video on her Instagram account saying that her mom is “still fighting” in the ICU, but “it’s going to be a day-by-day process.”

“Thank you so much for all the love and support you’ve given to my mom, my sisters and I are overwhelmed. We didn’t even realize that there are so many people out there that love her a much as we do. And its been a really hard time for our family and so just seeing that people love her like that and showing her that support is just meant the world to us and to her, so thank you.”

Retton’s daughters are asking that the public continue to respect her privacy and boundaries as they keep most of the details of her condition private.

Although they have not specified where Retton is getting treatment, both Schrepfer and Retton’s other daughter McKenna Kelley said that their mom is getting the best treatment possible.

“Mom is in ICU and continues to fight,” said Kelley in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. “She is getting incredible medical care! Thanks you to all the doctors and nurses!

“We are for continued prayers and positive thoughts for our mom,” Kelley said in the post.

A *spotfund fundraiser set up by Kelley on Tuesday had raised more than $284,000 as of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.