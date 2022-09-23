FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – “Mason Jar BBQ” celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at its Fairmont location on Friday.

After the ribbon cutting, officials were invited inside to try samples of the ribs that the restaurant had smoked. They could even order food from the menu if they wanted.

Owner, Steve Reese talked about how he got started in the barbeque business, he said, “Well we started, like I said, at that little place on the county line, and we started at Big Bear Lake, we started cooking for parties up there. We bought a smoker. A buddy of mine got me into it, he used to cook for my parties, and then me and him started doing it together and it really just took off. It just bloomed.”

This new barbeque joint offers a variety of foods, just a few are:

Ribs

Wings

Pulled pork

Brisket

You can find the Mason Jar Barbeque at 502 Pennsylvania avenue in Fairmont, or 1387 Fairmont Road in Morgantown. The Fairmont Facebook page is linked here, and the Morgantown Facebook page is linked here.

Fairmont Hours are Monday and Tuesday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., closed Wednesday, and Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Morgantown Hours are Sunday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.