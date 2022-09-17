FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Main Street Fairmont implemented a façade grant program this year with support from the county commission, the city of Fairmont and their sponsors.

Main Street Fairmont recently announced $30,000 in matching façade grants to small businesses in downtown Fairmont. The funds must be used to improve the exterior of the building.

Dan Swiger, Main Street Fairmont executive director, said the $30,000 investment by Main Street Fairmont means that there will be at least $60,000 of improvements to buildings downtown.

“The outside of the building is the first thing that people see, and the first impression that they have of our business, so if it looks nice, and looks enticing, and not scary to walk in, you know… the more appealing that it looks from the curb, the more likely it is for people to come in and shop with us,” said Evan Chapman, owner of Loving WV.

Chapman plans to replace some broken windows in his building and paint the trim around the windows, among other things.

“Right now we have a white metal door on an old façade building, and it just stands out like a sore thumb, so we’re excited to look legitimate, like a business, and have a glass door, so its official… and some lighting, lighting is also in the quote, so well have some nice protection during the dark hours that are coming our way for winter,” said Amy Graham, owner of Inspired Vision

Swiger said it is the mission of Main Street Fairmont to improve the historic district in downtown Fairmont, and this is one way they could give those people a little help.