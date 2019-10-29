Mayor of Fairmont pays a visit to children at Edgemont Head Start

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Mayor Brad Merrifield visited students at the Edgemont Head Start on Tuesday to read to the class.

Students were excited to welcome a new face to the classroom and read a few of their favorite stories.

There are eight head start programs and two early head start programs in Marion County. These Programs were put into place for low income families so children would have equal opportunity to receive healthy growth and development in the early stages of life despite adversity.

Mayor Merrifield commended administration and teachers at the school for their efforts, and said it was refreshing to take a step back, and give back to community for a morning.

“I just think people sometimes need to take a minute, step back and see how important that this can be for any child, no matter who you are or what you do,” said the mayor.

It’s National Head Start Month and the school is looking forward to having more visitors before the month ends.