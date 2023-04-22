FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Family Resource Network (MCFRN) hosted its first community baby shower on Saturday.

The baby shower was held at the Baptist Temple in Fairmont from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. MCFRN held this event to provide support for new and/or expecting mothers to help give them a strong start to parenthood.

22 families benefitted from this event, gaining essential items such as playpens, highchairs, car seats, stroller combos, and exercise saucers. Even items like laundry detergent, baby bottles, blankets and onesies. Every family went home with their hands full.

Raffle drawings and baby trivia games were played while food was also provided by the Grazing Goat and the in-house staff.

Educational components to parenting were distributed as well, as the event was sponsored by Unicare and vendors like WIC, WV Head Start and the Marion County Board of Education all provided additional information new parents might need.

This event included as much of the community as possible as the Marion County Girl Scouts donated customized onesies to the parents in need and babysitting services during the event.

Some of the Marion County Girl Scouts donated customized onesies.

12 News spoke with Shannon Hogue, Chief Executive Director of the Marion County Family Resource Network, on why this community baby shower was so significant.

“We host families. We want to build strong communities and strong families. In order to do that, you have to kind of take the pulse of the community in which you serve and find out what the needs are and one of the greatest needs we found was that new and expecting moms needed something beyond, maybe what local resources can provide,” Hogue said.

Thrilled with the overall turnout, Hogue said that MCFRN hopes that next year’s event will be even bigger and better.