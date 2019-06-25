MCPARC to provide weekly outdoor yoga event in Palatine Park

FAIRMONT W.Va. – The Marion County Parks & Recreation Center will host ‘Yoga In The Park’ Mondays, starting at 7 p.m. at Palatine Park.

Yoga professionals and novices will learn various techniques to help promote better quality living with a scenic view.

The event will be open to all levels at $5 per person.

MCPARC will host the next Palatine yoga event on July 2 for $10 per person for the full moon & solar eclipse event, featuring live music by ‘Yoga Live Music Experience’.

For more information about Yoga in The Park you can visit https://marioncvb.com/marion-event/yoga-in-the-park/all/