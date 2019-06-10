MCPLS celebrates a ‘Universe Of Stories’ reading theme

FAIRMONT W.Va. – Youth from around the area came together today for A Universe of Stories Video Challenge.

Teens used creative building and solar-based ideas to create a one-minute video of their interpretation of the theme “A Universe Of Stories”, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Videos made were submitted into a national video contest for summer reading.

“We’re super excited about the opportunities it gives us to do a variety of lessons, crafts, fun activities for all ages and for young kids and adults. Like I said teenagers, it’s just a great theme and it’s a great time we’re having here this summer.” said Connie Vangilder, programming coordinator of MCPLS.

Each Marion County Public Library location will host daily events throughout the month for the moon landing anniversary on July 20, 1969.

