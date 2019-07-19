MCPLS to host movie at Palatine Park for 50th anniversary of moon landing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Palatine Park will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, as the Marion County Public Library System will show the movie “First Man” Saturday evening.

The movie tells the story of NASA scientists and astronauts and what it was like to travel to outer space.

Guests can enjoy free popcorn while watching the movie under the stars.

“We tried to pick out relevant movies of things that are going on and movies that the whole family can enjoy. “The First Man” movie I am super excited about because in 1969, on July 20, we were there. I was in grade school, and they brought TVs into the classroom so we could watch the moon landing,” said John Provins, event director for MCPARC.

The free movie is set to start at 7 p.m. Saturday.