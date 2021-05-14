Mental Health Center opens new location in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Appalachian Life Enrichment and Counseling Center is now re-open.

The ribbon cutting was held Friday at their Fairmont Avenue office. The center offers in-person, online tele-therapy and walk & talk therapy sessions.

The walk and talk therapy sessions are something new to the clinic. When COVID-19 hit the center, they had to find a way to still see their clients, who didn’t want to do their sessions online.

Appalachian Life Enrichment and Counseling Center ribbon cutting

We’re very innovative here we like to try new things. We have a therapy dog we love to bring her in, and we love to bring her on some of our walk and talks and people really love that. Walking is good for our physical well-being as well as our mental well-being. There’s a lot of research that supports that. So, if we can get people, moving a lot of time with things like depression, anxiety they can be debilitating and make people feel like they don’t want to get out of bed. So, we give them a reason to get out. Something that afterwards they immediately feel better.” Kilye Brescoach, Appalachian Life Enrichment and Counseling Center Clinical Director

Sessions can address anxiety, grief and loss, self-esteem issues, trauma and more. This is their second location in Fairmont and are looking to expand in the future.

“Many people don’t know that were here,” Jude Black, Appalachian Life Enrichment Owner, said. “But we are here, we’ve been seeing people, we’re actually full. The ribbon cutting’s just going to highlight that mental health is maybe mental wellness, and coming and talking with someone just allows you to carry things a little bit differently, so you can go out and do life without the struggles.”

You can find how to schedule an appointment on the Appalachian Life Enrichment and Counseling Center website or call 681-404-6869.