FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Sept. 17, the arts and crafts retailer, Michaels, will host a Grand Opening celebration for a new location in Fairmont. The celebration will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2600 Middletown Commons, Suite 237.

The ribbon cutting will include free family crafts and Maker demos, giveaways, painting and crochet demos, bow making and more. The event will also have food from Pappy’s Lunch Box Food Truck, free cookie samples from Kay’s Kitchen and free samples and coupons from Rita’s Italian Ice.

The store itself will feature self-checkout registers, a Michaels Custom Framing center and an assortment of supplies and components for various arts and crafts. Several new Michaels stores will also include self-service “Buy Online Pick-Up In Store” (BOPIS) and curbside pick-up.

“As a local, I am so excited we’re opening our first Michaels in Fairmont!” said Teresa Majercin, Michaels store manager. “Our whole team is thrilled to offer the best of Michaels to Fairmont’s creative community of Makers, teachers, small business owners and more. Everyone is welcome at our craft table!”

Attendees will also have the chance to sign-up for Michaels Rewards at checkout.