FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fairmont Police Department Monday announced that a suspicious death that happened over the weekend is under investigation.

The victim, according to a press release sent by the police department, was a 28-year-old Black man who was a resident of Detroit, Michigan. He was found dead at 1012 Short Ave. in Fairmont on Sunday, Oct. 23, police said.

Police said the incident appears to have been targeted.

His body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to the release.

The Fairmont Police Department asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. J. Frost at 304-366-2217.