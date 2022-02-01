Middle school dealing with heating issues still holding in-person classes

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Board of Education is in the process of correcting a heating issue at one of their schools.

East Fairmont Middle School has been dealing with “inconsistent heat” for weeks according to the Superintendent of Marion County Schools Donna Hage.

“We know that we have a problem overall with the entire unit and that it’s inconsistent and several classrooms are affected,” Superintendent Hage said.

Hage noted that experts from the West Virginia Department of Education have visited the school to try and find a way to correct the heat issues.

East Fairmont Middle School (WBOY Image)

“Our hope is that we can get that addressed in the upcoming board meetings. We are waiting on finalized reports from our experts that have been in to address it and put dollar amounts to it, but we are aware that it will be a significant dollar amount to correct the heating problems,” Superintendent Hage said.

All students are still in school. Until the problem is resolved the school will use temporary portable heaters in the hallways and the classrooms that have been affected.

East Fairmont Middle School is one of the newest school buildings in Marion County.