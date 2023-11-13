WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’ve been looking for a new way to unwind and find your zen, White Hall recently welcomed a new yoga studio that may be perfect for you!

That Yoga Studio is the newest addition to the Middletown Commons, opening its doors on Oct. 13.

Image of the inside of That Yoga Studio’s studio.

Co-owners, Heidi Nawrocki and Courtney Dicken said they met at the Bridgeport Farmers Market where Nawrocki sold soap and Dicken worked in massage therapy. The pair shared ideas with each other about what they wanted to see in the community and came up with the idea of opening a yoga studio.

12 News spoke with Heidi Nawrocki about they the pair felt compelled to offer this studio to the community,

“We just wanted a space where people felt welcomed to be who they are. In every class we tell students, ‘find what pose works for your body.’ We want them to walk through the door and we know them by name so that they feel a connection to us and a connection to each other. They can sit afterwards in our lounge area and have some tea and just connect on a personal level, so we just wanted to build a community where people felt welcomed,” said Nawrocki.

Image of That Yoga Studio’s lounge area.

That Yoga Studio offers different classes like kundalini fusion, yoga Nidra, power yoga, vinyasa flow and a variety of other options as the studios’ mantra is, “where everyBODY can do yoga.”

That Yoga Studio’s schedule

You can keep up with That Yoga Studio through its Facebook page and its website.