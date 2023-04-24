FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — East Fairmont High School (EFHS) held a signing day for their military-committed students on Monday.

The ceremony took place at the high school’s auditorium for families and faculty to attend. East Fairmont High School conducts this program under the common grounds of the United States and is certified in this until 2025.

Captain A. Wikle Battalion AO for the 201st Field Artillery was a keynote speaker and retired Sergeant David Tucker from the VFW Post 629 American Legion distributed certificates to the students.

Though all branches of the military were recognized at this event, recruiters from Army National Guard, Coast Guard, Army and Navy were in attendance to represent the students and their future pathways.

The students recognized in the ceremony were as followed:

Army National Guard:

Sydni Taylor

Coast Guard:

Andrew Franks

Army:

Brandon Snyder

Navy: