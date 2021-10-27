Million dollar anonymous donation to help non-profits, if matched by community

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – “Your Community Foundation” of north central West Virginia launched a new match campaign for nonprofits.

Through an anonymous donor, the organization was given a $1 million charitable matching gift. The $1 million will be matched by the donor if the community reaches $1 million dollars fundraised for two new campaigns.

Representatives from YCF

The YCF campaigns are the IMPACT fund and the Addiction Prevention Initiative fund; both funds give money to nonprofits in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor counties.

“Life is local,” said the anonymous donor in a statement. “This gift is meant to enhance YCF’s flexibility to meet community needs impacting all areas of local lives. It is my sincere hope that others in the North Central region will see the value of giving back to our communities with minimum restrictions. Together much can be accomplished.”

Anyone can participate in the Double Your Impact Challenge by making gifts to either fund.

YCF’s IMPACT Fund gives grant awards annually through a competitive grant process picked by the YCF Gran Committee and Board of Directors. A donation to this fund would be considered an unrestricted donation, meaning there are no restrictions on the charitable purposes for which funds may be used within YCF’s service area. Donations of any amount (up to a total maximum of $900,000) to the YCF IMPACT Fund will be matched by the anonymous donor fund. Gifts of $10,000 and greater will allow donors to create an endowed fund in honor or memory of loved ones. Pledges are accepted over a 5-year period. This fund may also be used in times of community emergencies with no application process as approved by the YCF Board of Directors.

YCF Addiction Prevention Initiative Fund is a newly endowed fund and is intended to support programs geared to lessen and alter the destructive impact of alcohol and drug addiction on children and their families through education and professional support at the grassroots level. Donations to the fund will be matched up to a total maximum of $100,000 and will be added to this permanent endowment. Applications are accepted annually through YCF’s Community Grant application. Gifts can be pledged over a 5-year period.

The $1 million anonymous donor gift is the largest match opportunity in the nonprofit’s ten-year history.

“We’re really hoping the community with help us with making donations to one of the two funds that are meaningful to them because these are funds that will stay here in the community forever and make an impact in helping nonprofits in this community,” Patty Showers Ryan, president of YCF said.

Match fund donation QR code

“From a local aspect of it, it’s our communities being able to provide and keep their donations are a local level, not going out to a national level and hoping that it comes back to us here in North Central West Virginia,” Martin Howe, chairman of YCF said. “So, this is one way you can really have a direct impact at a local level.”

The campaign will run until Dec. 31st, 2022. For more information call YCF at (304) 296-3433 or visit www.ycfwv.org/match.

Established in 2011, YCF today manages more than $20 million in assets and administers 150 diverse funds across a five-county region of North Central West Virginia, including Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor Counties.

YCF

YCF invests donated funds and distributes the net earnings to qualified recipients and has awarded $9.5 million in grants and scholarships in the past decade.

In 2020 alone, YCF awarded more than $869,000 in grants and scholarships. Additionally, to address the impacts of COVID-19, it made 72 COVID-19 relief grants to local nonprofits totaling more than $150,000 through its Emergency Impact Fund. Those grants focused on needs related to food, shelter, and safety.