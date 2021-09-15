Million-dollar renovation project underway in Mannington

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Workers in Mannington are in the process of finishing a million-dollar dam project.

Dents Run Dam in Mannington has been damaged for nearly five years. Mannington Mayor, Lora Michael said a coal company undermined the dam. Now, the water levels are too low and can’t run over the spillway.

Dents Run Dam in Mannington

The spillway is being lowered by about 5-feet by engineers. The fees are being paid for by the coal company that caused the damage.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Michael said. “That dam will probably be used in a variety of different ways for our community. We’re actually looking at possibly opening it back up as a private fishing club and, you know, it’ll be something that the community will be able to enjoy, once the problems are corrected.”

Michael said the project should be finished by the end of October.