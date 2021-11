Alice the dog, missing from the Marion County Shelter since Nov. 14.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Marion County West Virginia Humane Society No Kill Shelter needs help in finding Alice, a dog that went missing Sunday near Homewood Avenue in Fairmont close to Dairy Creme Corner.

If found the shelter advises to not approach her but instead contact the Marion County Animal Shelter.

It is believed that she is staying near/in the East Marion Park area. She is said to be wearing a red harness.

