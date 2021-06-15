Mobile food bank held at North Marion High School

RACHEL, W.Va. – Connecting Link teamed up with Mountaineer Food Bank for its bi-monthly food bank. Cars lined up outside the North Marion High School to collect boxes of food on Tuesday.

“We are one of the poorest counties as far as food insecurities are concerned,” Jone Webb, Connecting Link Director, said. “We get so many kind comments about bringing the food bank in and for a lot of these people this may be the difference between them having food and being able to pay for a prescription medication, or gas for their car to get to work and this way at least they can put food on the table.”

Each family got a variety of chicken, beef, fresh produce, canned vegetables and fruit, bread and sweets.

Organizers said they do this because they want to make sure everyone in Marion County gets food on their tables.

“It’s a marvelous way for us to bring food into Marion County and our partnership with mobile food bank, we’ve been doing this for about six years,” Webb said. “And of course, during COVID it was so much more important cause a lot of people we’re out of work. But now even though COVID has calmed down people are starting to go back to work, it maybe a month before they get their first paycheck. So hopefully this will help out.”

The next mobile food bank will be back at North Marion High School in August.