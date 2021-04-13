Mobile food bank hosted in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Cars lined up on Everest Dr. in Fairmont just before 11 a.m., as the Mountaineer Food Bank hosted a mobile food pantry on Tuesday.

Each family was allowed to have one free box of food, which was given out while supplies lasted.

Mountaineer Food Bank partnered with Feeding America to give out enough food for roughly 400 people.

Each box included two kinds of potatoes, milk, chicken, beans, apples, grapes and bread.



“Everybody that come through greets us with smiling faces and ‘thank you’s.’ You know that your doing your job at the end of the day,” said Britnie Anderson, Mollie Pantry Assistant.

If you missed out on today’s food pantry, don’t worry. Mobile pantry is offered in Palatine Park every other month.