FAIRMONT, W.Va. – First responders are warning students not to drink and drive ahead of prom and graduation season.

On Wednesday at East Fairmont High School, first responders conducted a mock DUI accident for students. The presentation called “Arrive Alive” had a fake car crash with students and first responders acting out the full response that would happen at a scene.

Officers conducted a DUI test of the driver while firefighters used the jaws of life to pry open the car door and EMTs took the crash victims away.

Officers doing a DUI check on the actor and firefighters prying the car door open (WBOY Image)

The goal was to show students the reality of what happens when they get behind the wheel after a night of drinking.

“Some students think it’s funny and they do laugh and everything, but even though they may think it’s funny, there are ones that it gets through to them, and we have had multiple students that come up to us from years past and they’re like ‘wow I didn’t realize that, thank you for bringing this here.’ So, even if it’s just one student that’s mind has changed, one person that’s enough,” said JoAnna Mcbee, EMT for the Marion County Rescue Squad and Program Developer for Arrive Alive.

The mock DUI was put on by the Marion County Rescue Squad, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Valley County Fire Department.