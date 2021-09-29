Mon Health cuts ribbon on new facility in the Fairmont Technology Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Mon Health System, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and local dignitaries held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion of Mon Health Primary Care and Cardiology and to introduce specialty services in the Greater Fairmont area.

The new location is in the Fairmont Technology Park, which is located right next to I-79.

People gathered to cut the ribbon

“I have been honored to serve in the State Legislature representing the citizens of Marion and Monongalia counties for the past 3 decades, ensuring that our citizens and surrounding communities continue to have a real choice in where they get their healthcare,” said Mon Health Medical Center Board Chairman and former Senator, Roman Prezioso. “At Mon Health, our vision and mission are to provide accessible, affordable and quality care close to home to the citizens of Marion County. We look forward to expanding our services here in the Fairmont Technology Park and with our new hospital in Whitehall to keep healthcare local for our patients.”

The new, convenient location includes expanded clinical office space for Mon Health Primary Care Physicians Drs. Marilyn Bonfili and Lisa Flower and Mon Health Heart and Vascular Cardiologists who are now seeing patients in the Technology Park office location.

Inside the new facility

“We are excited to continue to bring Greater Fairmont residents excellent medical care close to home by the trusted Mon Health providers they already know right in their neighborhood here and soon in Whitehall at our new hospital,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System. “Not only are we here to celebrate our new multispecialty clinic but also to accept a generous monetary gift from the Fairmont Regional Healthcare Foundation to expand care here in Fairmont.”

The Regional Healthcare Foundation, formerly a part of the original Fairmont Regional Hospital that was bought out of bankruptcy from Alecto, chose to provide funds to Mon Health to continue to support the needs of the community in Marion County.

The organization presented Mon Health with a $200,000 check during the event.

Check presentation

“With this pacesetting investment gift of $200,000 from the Fairmont Regional Healthcare Foundation, we are transferring the legacy of improving health care in Marion County to the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation. This gift ensures that the leadership and responsibility of continuing improvement in Marion County healthcare will be continued by Mon Health by our donors over the years donating to advance care in Marion County. The actions and progress Mon Health has shown honors our donors’ wishes and keeps these funds right where they belong in Marion County,” said Nick Fantasia, President of Fairmont Regional Foundation.