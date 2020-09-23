Mon Health expands clinical office space for Mon Health primary care physicians in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Thursday September 17, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and local Dignitaries held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion of Mon Health Primary Care, Cardiology, and introduce specialty services in the Greater Fairmont area at its new location in the Fairmont Technology Park.

CEO of the Mon Health Systems David Goldberg, expressed a lot of excitement as permits begin to be approved, and the design of the building is coming together.

“The turn out from the chamber of commerce, the turn out from a lot of our elected officials, and the community at large with our announcement and our plans has been wonderful,” said Goldberg. “A special thanks to the technology park. Jim Estep, Rod Rodgers, the board; with the ability for us to centrally be there, be able to be a boost to what they already offer improve access for our patients, and at the same time enhance care closer.”

The new location is intended to provide expanded clinical office space for Marion County Mon Health Primary Care Physicians, Dr. Marilyn Bonfili, and Lisa Flower. They are currently located on Locust Avenue.

“This location will allow easy access from anyone all over Marion county. As time goes on, we will also be able to expand off this expansion if its necessary,” Goldberg said. “The possibilities are endless with this new facility, and with our other facility coming soon. There is a lot of great opportunities we are happy to provide for that community.”

Team leaders hope to have the facility completed and open for operation in six to 10 months.