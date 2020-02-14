Mon Health expands to Fairmont area

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The questions of what is now being built off Exit 132 in White Hall are over. Mon Health is continuing their expansion to the greater Fairmont area. President and CEO of the Mon Health System, David Goldberg, said they are in growth mode, and they are growing toward the needs of the community.

Technology Park employees reached out to Mon Health about 10 months ago, about building a facility closer to them for new employees, customers and renters that need more options for health care. All they needed was to find space, which they purchased a lot of, that will be the location of their new 8,000 square foot facility.

“It’ll have primary care, and the majority of the space will provide more space for doctors Bonfili and Flower,” said Goldberg. “Then the other space will be for rotating specialists that come in there.”

The facilities will be built with the goal of continuing growth. Each year the Mon Health System hires roughly 25 doctors, and they expect this to spread to the Fairmont area, which will only help those numbers remain high, or, increase them.

“Our vision is about care close to home. I mean at the end of the day, everything we do is, as a community provider, what services make sense,” said Goldberg. “We don’t grow for growth sake, we grow strategically on the services, that are our core competency. We have a strong bench, a strong reputation, and we continue to bring those closer.”

Services including general surgery, independent orthopedic, urology, and OBGYN assistance, are only a few who have already shown interest in joining this expansion into Fairmont.

“We’ve hired a lot of doctors, we’ve affiliated with Grafton City Hospital. This is our first larger scale building, and we’re not going to own the building, that’s not our core competency,” said Goldberg. “We’re partnering with great developers who are aligned with us to build a building that’s of top quality, that’s affordable, and in an area that’s definitely demonstrated need.”

The new Mon Health facility will have extended hours for people the employees at Technology Park’s convenience. Goldberg and team said they hope to open doors to the new location in about a year or so.