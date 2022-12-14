FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital celebrated one year of being open.

The hospital is in the Middletown Commons in White Hall and includes an emergency department with 9 beds and inpatient care with 10 beds.

In the one year it has been open, the hospital has had 10,000 patients in the emergency room and 470 in inpatient care. Most recently, the hospital was able to successfully complete its first med flight for a patient suffering from heart problems.

“One thing that’s important, (that we) strive for at Mon Health is to bring patient care, and quality patient care to the rural areas or the smaller areas of West Virginia and not have people have to transport themselves into Morgantown or going to Charleston or someplace else,” Ron Stovash Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital board chair and Vandalia Health board of directors vice chair said. “They can get that care locally.”

When Fairmont Regional Medical Center closed in 2020, Mon Health recognized a need for the hospital in the area, Mon Health CAO Christopher Edwards said. They especially wanted to provide a place close to home for Marion County residents to get quick emergency care. Administrators said the average wait time to be seen in the emergency room is 4 minutes.

As the tridemic hits the state, hospital staff said it’s been tough to handle, especially with the high number of cases for young children.

“Typical flu seasons, pre-COVID, happened a little later in the wintertime in this region, so it’s kind of unprecedented to see the amount of influenza, RSV, this early in the season,” Edwards said. “We are slowly starting to see it slow down.”

When the hospital initially opened, the focus was on providing care in the emergency center but then over time, it grew to offer outpatient x-rays, outpatient CT scans and ultrasounds. Edwards said in the next phase of expansion for Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital they plan to offer eco-cardiograms and outpatient lab work.