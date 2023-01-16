WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Mon Health biannual award for extraordinary nurses was given to a Marion Neighborhood Hospital nurse.

According to a Mon Health release sent Monday, Anne Wallace, RN, was honored recently with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Wallace has worked at Marion Neighborhood Hospital since it opened in 2021 and works in the Emergency Department.

A nomination letter by the family of one of Anne’s patients reads:

“This was the best we’ve ever had; my son was cold, sick, and afraid at two years old. She comforted him, gave him coloring books, stickers, and crayons. She made him feel so much better.” Anne Wallace’s DAISY nomination letter written by a patient’s family member

“I was surprised, honored, and humbled to be the recipient of the DAISY Award for what seems like such a small act of kindness and caring,” said Wallace in the Mon Health release.

“Anne is very deserving of this award, she really makes a connection with her patients and treats them like her family,” said Carla Hamner, Hospital Administrator at Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital.

