Mon Health Marion welcomed by state & national officials

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital held its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning in White Hall. The full-service hospital features an emergency department, on-site laboratory testing, its own pharmacy and inpatient care with 10 beds.

Several local and state dignitaries attended the event, including Senator Joe Manchin who toured the facility with special guest United States Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Senator Joe Biden spoke at the grand opening of Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital (WBOY image)

“Let me just say first of all to have the Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services who is basically seeing all of Health Care in America, to have him here in Fairmont, West Virginia to have this opening, is something brand new in our state,” said Senator Manchin. “And it’s not that plentiful around the country to have this type of small, centralized hospital that’s able to feed into better services and bigger services that stabilizes and keeping families close to home is pretty special for us to have the first one in West Virginia here in Marion County.”

“You walk into a place like this, you feel like you’re going to be treated well, you’re going to get quality,” said U.S. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Every American should have that. To many folks in rural America don’t. Senator Manchin has made it possible to have this type of quality facility, healthcare facility available to people. That’s what we need to do.”

Ribbon cutting for Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital with Sen. Manchin and HHS Secretary Becerra (WBOY image)

“The mountains and unique topography that make our state so beautiful also present a unique challenge in emergency situations where every second counts. That’s why small format hospitals, like Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital, will revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered in the state of West Virginia,” said Jonathan Board, Director of External Affairs and Public Policy, Mon Health System.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito also toured the new Mon Health facility in the past few weeks. The new hospital should be open for business within the next week.

Manchin and Becerra also toured the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute in Morgantown