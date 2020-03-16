Mon Health releases statement that it is ‘committed to highest quality healthcare in greater Fairmont’ following WVU Medicine announcement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following an announcement Friday by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and WVU Medicine officials of plans for a new hospital in Fairmont, Mon Health System, which had also announced plans last week for its own Fairmont hospital, released a statement on Monday.

During the WVU Medicine announcement, Gov. Justice said that he applauded Mon Health’s efforts, but that the efforts did not get the area to where it needed to be.

Mon Health System statement:

Mon Health System applauds Governor Justice for focusing on working to resolve the loss of hospital services in Fairmont. The community deserves the attention.

Mon Health fully intends to continue be a part of the solution to ensure that citizens in the Greater Fairmont area have a choice in where they get their care and are not forced into a single healthcare provider environment.

Mon Health has been a healthcare provider for many years in this community and will continue to focus on the delivery of ongoing top-ranked quality healthcare services our friends and neighbors have relied on through Mon Health providers and programs. We take this seriously and believe our planned expansion of services afford our community the very best right close to home.

Because of our commitment to the Greater Fairmont area, we have filed a letter of intent, with a forthcoming certificate of need application with the WV Healthcare Authority, to build a hospital in Fairmont. We expect state leaders to approve Mon Health’s project and give serious consideration to WVU Medicine’s project, that mirrors Mon Health’s, in order to advance healthcare choice in the community. It is important for our Greater Fairmont area neighbors to have a choice in their healthcare needs. Both organizations have taken Governor Justice’s charge seriously and developing community-based plans to ensure our community is provided hospital-based care right close to home.

Mon Health is excited to be part of the solution for the future of healthcare and to maintain our years of services to Fairmont and the surrounding region.

All of this comes of course on the heels of Fairmont Regional Medical Center owner Alecto’s decision, in February, to close its facility.