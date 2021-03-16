Mon Health welcomes new member to its OB-GYN team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health is expanding its OB-GYN team to better serve the needs of women in the community.

The Mon Health OB-GYN team in Morgantown and Fairmont announced the addition of Sarah Highlander, CNM, WHNP-BC to its growing team. Highlander is a Certified Nurse Midwife and has provided women’s health services in Weston since April of 2020.

Sarah Highlander is a native of Boone County. After receiving her Associate Nursing degree from the University of Charleston in 1999, she worked at CAMC on the cardiothoracic floors.

Highlander then completed her Bachelor of Nursing degree from Marshall University. In 2019, she received her dual master’s degree in Women’s Health and Midwifery from Georgetown University.

“I have always had a passion for women’s health,” Highlander said. “Early in my career, I saw many women being misdiagnosed due to not presenting with textbook symptoms. I have been an advocate for breast and cervical cancer screenings for approximately 15 years. I love empowering women with knowledge.”

Highlander now provides women’s health services in two locations, Morgantown, and Fairmont. Mon Health Medical Center has been recognized as one of the “100 hospitals with great women’s health programs” by Becker’s Hospital Review, a leading healthcare publication.

“Education and access to care are paramount at Mon Health. “We are so pleased to welcome Sarah as an essential addition to our medical staff and to the community,” explained Shane Prettyman, Mon Health OBGYN and Co-Medical Director of Mon Health Medical Center’s Women’s Health Services.

To learn more about the women’s health team at Mon Health, click/tap here.