FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Mon Power has begun its 2022 tree-trimming program and will clear around nearly 5,200 miles of power lines.

According to a release from Mon Power, the trimming is one way that to service reliable for West Virginia customers.

Removing dead or diseased trees and those that are too close to electrical equipment can help prevent power outages, according to Mon Power. If the trees around power lines have already been removed, they can’t fall during severe weather and cause damage. Clear power lines also make it easier access for company personnel to maintain lines and make repairs faster if an outage does happen.

Since the launch of the tree-trimming program in 2014, Mon Power has cleared more than 31,000 miles of power lines and has trimmed more than 3.7 million trees across 34 counties. According to Mon Power, customer outage minutes have dropped by more than 40% since 2015 because of the tree trimming program.

As part of Mon Power’s $58 million program, trees are inspected and pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree while maintaining safety near electric facilities. In some cases, trees that are diseased or pose a threat to power lines or equipment may be removed. Since the start of the program, Mon Power has removed more than 110,000 damaged ash trees identified as potential hazards.

Mon Power will be conducting tree-trimming work in the following counties and communities this year: