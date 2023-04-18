FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mon Power announced on Tuesday via a press release that it has completed the installation of a solar-powered EV charger outside of its headquarters building in Fairmont.

The charger includes 28 solar panels and a battery to store the electricity generated by the “micro solar site.” The battery is able to supply a level two EV charger which is able to provide between eight to 24 miles of range for every hour on the charger.

Mon Power said that the new charger will be entirely self-sufficient, standalone and renewable. Most EV chargers require electricity sourced from local power grids which Mon Power said are usually powered by a mixture of other non-renewable energy sources.

“As the demand for electricity grows with the increase in electrification of transportation, this micro-solar energy installation is a great way to support the environment while lessening the demand on the energy grid,” Jim Myers, president of FirstEnergy’s West Virginia operations said. “Mon Power is committed to the environment and improving reliability for customers by bolstering and diversifying the region’s energy mix.”

Mon owner said that it is currently in the process of getting approval from the West Virginia Public Service Commission to build and operate five of these installations within its service area.

