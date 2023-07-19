FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 400 customers will be impacted by a planned power outage scheduled for next week in the Fairmont area.

According to a post on the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management’s Facebook page, the Mon Power outage is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 and impact 435 customers.

In the event of inclement weather, the outage will be rescheduled to Wednesday, July 26, the post said.

The affected areas include:

  • Arlington Court
  • Arlington Street
  • Barnes Street
  • Bel Air Drive
  • Bolton Street
  • Carter Street
  • Clinton Street
  • Columbia Street
  • Commerce Street
  • Courtland Street
  • Cove Road
  • Dayton Street
  • Diamond Street
  • Diamond Court
  • East Ferry Street
  • Everest Drive
  • Ferry Street
  • Front Street
  • Hall Street
  • Harlem Street
  • Harvey Court
  • Haymond Street
  • Hedge Street
  • Larkin Street
  • Leonard Avenue
  • Leslie Drive
  • Linwood Street
  • Linwood Street Extension
  • Lloyd Street
  • McKinley Street
  • Merchant Street
  • Mulberry Street
  • Pearl Street
  • St. Charles Street
  • Unity Terrace
  • Wiley Street
  • Wood Street

Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management said impacted customers should receive a notification from Mon Power. Those with questions can contact Mon Power Customer Service at 800-686-0022.