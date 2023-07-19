FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 400 customers will be impacted by a planned power outage scheduled for next week in the Fairmont area.
According to a post on the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management’s Facebook page, the Mon Power outage is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 and impact 435 customers.
In the event of inclement weather, the outage will be rescheduled to Wednesday, July 26, the post said.
The affected areas include:
- Arlington Court
- Arlington Street
- Barnes Street
- Bel Air Drive
- Bolton Street
- Carter Street
- Clinton Street
- Columbia Street
- Commerce Street
- Courtland Street
- Cove Road
- Dayton Street
- Diamond Street
- Diamond Court
- East Ferry Street
- Everest Drive
- Ferry Street
- Front Street
- Hall Street
- Harlem Street
- Harvey Court
- Haymond Street
- Hedge Street
- Larkin Street
- Leonard Avenue
- Leslie Drive
- Linwood Street
- Linwood Street Extension
- Lloyd Street
- McKinley Street
- Merchant Street
- Mulberry Street
- Pearl Street
- St. Charles Street
- Unity Terrace
- Wiley Street
- Wood Street
Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management said impacted customers should receive a notification from Mon Power. Those with questions can contact Mon Power Customer Service at 800-686-0022.