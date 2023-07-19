FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 400 customers will be impacted by a planned power outage scheduled for next week in the Fairmont area.

According to a post on the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management’s Facebook page, the Mon Power outage is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 and impact 435 customers.

In the event of inclement weather, the outage will be rescheduled to Wednesday, July 26, the post said.

The affected areas include:

Arlington Court

Arlington Street

Barnes Street

Bel Air Drive

Bolton Street

Carter Street

Clinton Street

Columbia Street

Commerce Street

Courtland Street

Cove Road

Dayton Street

Diamond Street Diamond Court

East Ferry Street

Everest Drive

Ferry Street

Front Street

Hall Street

Harlem Street

Harvey Court

Haymond Street

Hedge Street

Larkin Street

Leonard Avenue

Leslie Drive Linwood Street

Linwood Street Extension

Lloyd Street

McKinley Street

Merchant Street

Mulberry Street

Pearl Street

St. Charles Street

Unity Terrace

Wiley Street

Wood Street

Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management said impacted customers should receive a notification from Mon Power. Those with questions can contact Mon Power Customer Service at 800-686-0022.