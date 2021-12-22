Mon Power working to upgrade plants, reduce environmental impact

Fairmont W.Va. – Mon Power and Potomac Edison have applied for approval from the Public Service Commission of West Virginia for an environmental compliance program. The program will affect Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville and Harrison Power Station in Haywood.

The project will cost roughly $142 million and will consist of two wastewater treatment projects that will meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s effluent limitation guideline (ELG) requirements.

“The proposed upgrades will create local jobs and allow us to continue to operate our plants into the next decade for the benefit of our customers in West Virginia, while also minimizing their impact on the environment,” said Jim Myers, president of West Virginia operations for FirstEnergy.

Mon plant (WBOY image)

If approved, the work would be completed by the end of 2025, reducing the environmental impacts at both plants. The costs of the improvements will be funded by a ratepayer surcharge for West Virginians, beginning at 51 cents per month when the first projects are implemented in 2024.

Mon Power spokesperson with First Energy Corp, Will Boyer, said, “We think this is the right choice for our customers and the state. These two plants generate about 1.3 billion in total economic activity. That’s something that we certainly considered, and these will bring the plants into compliance with environmental law and keep them operating.”