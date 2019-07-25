Mon Power wraps up annual Harvest for Hunger campaign

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Mon Power has wrapped up this year’s successful Harvest for Hunger campaign.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Mon Power and its employees raised the most money for the campaign out of FirstEnergy’s 10 utilities.

Marion County and the surrounding area benefited the most from this initiative, with a $41,000 donation.

“When the call goes out that there is a need, our employees are so giving to our community, and I just take great pride in the fact that the Mon Power employees are there for the people that they work and live around,” said Holly Kauffman, president of West Virginia operations.

Mon Power employees raised more than $71,000 during the Harvest for Hunger campaign, which is equivalent to nearly 516,000 meals for local food centers and social agencies.