Apartment building on Camden Ave in Monongah after a fire on Sept. 20, 2023 (WBOY image)

MONONGAH, W.Va. (WBOY) — Six families in Monongah were displaced after an apartment building fire on Wednesday, and now, members of the community are helping the victims get back on their feet.

Although only the top floor of the three-story apartment was burned, the bottom floors sustained “extensive water damage,” according to a Facebook post by the Monnogah Fire Department.

The Town of Monongah and the Monongah Dairy Kone are both accepting donations for things like clothing, hygiene items and food to help the at least 11 people who were affected by the fire.

Mayor Johnboy Palmer said that donations of the following clothing items can be dropped off at the Town of Monongah water office at 430 Bridge St:

Baby girl: 3-6 months

Teen girl: Medium clothing, size 9 shoe

Female: Medium shirt and pants

Female: 2XL shirt and pants, size 9 shoe

Female: 2-3XL shirt, size 24 pants

Female: Medium to large clothing, size 6.5 shoe

Male: Large shirt, size 36/32 pants

Male: Large shirt, size 34/30 pants

Male: Large shirt, size 36/30 pants, size 8 shoe

Male: 3-4XL shirt, size 42/44 pants

Male: Medium clothing, size 11 shoe

Palmer requests that items be sorted by size and labeled so that can be distributed more easily.

The Monongah Daily Kone is putting together essential items baskets for the families. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant will be accepting donations from Friday through Sunday and recommends the following items:

Toothpaste

Soap

Deodorant

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Bath towels/towel sets

Shampoo and conditioner

Kitchen items

Non-perishable food items

Monetary donations are also being accepted and will be divided evening among the families, the post said.

According to the Monongah Fire Department, other ways to help the families will be posted in the Monongah news Facebook groups and pages.