MONONGAH, W.Va. (WBOY) — Six families in Monongah were displaced after an apartment building fire on Wednesday, and now, members of the community are helping the victims get back on their feet.
Although only the top floor of the three-story apartment was burned, the bottom floors sustained “extensive water damage,” according to a Facebook post by the Monnogah Fire Department.
The Town of Monongah and the Monongah Dairy Kone are both accepting donations for things like clothing, hygiene items and food to help the at least 11 people who were affected by the fire.
Mayor Johnboy Palmer said that donations of the following clothing items can be dropped off at the Town of Monongah water office at 430 Bridge St:
- Baby girl: 3-6 months
- Teen girl: Medium clothing, size 9 shoe
- Female: Medium shirt and pants
- Female: 2XL shirt and pants, size 9 shoe
- Female: 2-3XL shirt, size 24 pants
- Female: Medium to large clothing, size 6.5 shoe
- Male: Large shirt, size 36/32 pants
- Male: Large shirt, size 34/30 pants
- Male: Large shirt, size 36/30 pants, size 8 shoe
- Male: 3-4XL shirt, size 42/44 pants
- Male: Medium clothing, size 11 shoe
Palmer requests that items be sorted by size and labeled so that can be distributed more easily.
The Monongah Daily Kone is putting together essential items baskets for the families. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant will be accepting donations from Friday through Sunday and recommends the following items:
- Toothpaste
- Soap
- Deodorant
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Bath towels/towel sets
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Kitchen items
- Non-perishable food items
Monetary donations are also being accepted and will be divided evening among the families, the post said.
According to the Monongah Fire Department, other ways to help the families will be posted in the Monongah news Facebook groups and pages.